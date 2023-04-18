Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

According to a Shafaq News agency correspondent, the wholesale selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad was 405,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 401,000 dinars, the same as Monday's prices.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold was stable at 375,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 371,000 dinars.

The price of selling a 21-carat Gulf gold weight in goldsmiths' shops ranged from 405,000 to 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged from 375,000 to 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the price of one mithqal of 24-carat gold sold for 465,000 dinars, 22-carat gold mithal recorded 430,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold sold for 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.