Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, remained stable in the local markets in the capital Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equal five grams) of 21 karat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, at 433,000 IQD, with a buying price of 429,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21 karat Iraqi gold reached 403,000 IQD, with a buying price of 399,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-karat Gulf gold ranges between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price per gram of Iraqi gold ranges between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-karat gold was 505,000 IQD, 21-karat gold was sold at 445,000 IQD, and 18-karat gold was sold at 385,000 IQD.