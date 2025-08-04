Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

Gold prices in Iraq’s local markets remained unchanged on Monday in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale prices on Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street stood at 665,000 IQD for the sale of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with the buying price at 661,000 IQD—the same as Sunday.

Iraqi gold prices also remained stable, with 21-carat gold selling for 645,000 IQD per mithqal and buying at 641,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 665,000 and 675,000 IQD, while 21-carat Iraqi gold was priced between 645,000 and 655,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was selling for 692,000 IQD, 21-carat at 660,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 565,000 IQD.