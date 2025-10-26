Gold prices steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices held steady across Iraq’s main markets on Sunday, with no major movement in either Baghdad or Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, traders at Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market quoted 819,000 dinars for selling and 815,000 dinars for buying per mithqal (equal to 4.25 grams) of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources — unchanged from Saturday.

Iraqi-origin gold of the same carat traded at 789,000 dinars for selling and 785,000 for buying. Retail jewelry shops listed 21-carat Gulf gold between 820,000 and 830,000 dinars, and Iraqi gold between 790,000 and 800,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices were similarly stable, with 22-carat gold selling at 880,000 dinars, 21-carat at 840,000, and 18-carat at 720,000.