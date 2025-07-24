Gold prices fall in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

Gold prices declined across Iraqi markets on Thursday, with both local and foreign gold registering notable drops in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street, the price of one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold fell to 657,000 IQD, down from 670,000 IQD on Wednesday. The buying price stood at 653,000 IQD.

21-carat Iraqi gold was sold at 637,000 IQD per mithqal, with a purchase price of 633,000 IQD.

Retail prices in Baghdad varied slightly, with 21-carat Gulf gold selling between 670,000 and 680,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 640,000 and 650,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 22-carat gold reached 689,000 IQD, 21-carat stood at 658,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 764,000 IQD.