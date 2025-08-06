Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices in Iraq remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 670,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with the purchase price standing at 666,000 IQD — unchanged from yesterday’s rates.

For Iraqi gold, the selling price for 21-carat stood at 650,000 IQD per mithqal, while the purchase price was 646,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 670,000 and 680,000 IQD, while 21-carat Iraqi gold was sold between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold for 696,000 IQD, 21-carat for 665,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 570,000 IQD.