Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have stabilized in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold recorded a selling price of 411,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 407,000 dinars in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, this morning. These prices remain unchanged from last Thursday.

Moreover, the selling price of the mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also remained stable at 381,000 dinars, with a buying price of 377,000 dinars.

In the jewelry shops, the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was priced between 415,000 and 425,000 Iraqi dinars, while the mithqal of Iraqi gold was traded between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, they also remained stable, with the selling price of 24-carat gold reaching 380,000 dinars, 21-carat gold selling at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold selling at 360,000 dinars.