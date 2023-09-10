Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, remained stable in the local markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and the Kurdistan Region's capital, Erbil, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital city of Baghdad, the selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, stood at 416,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price was 412,000 Iraqi dinars. These prices mirror those of the previous day, Saturday.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 Iraqi dinars, with a purchase price of 382,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Iraqi gold fluctuated between 390,000 and 400,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also showed stability, with the selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 24-carat gold at 390,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 350,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 370,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) is equivalent to one-fifth of a gold dinar.