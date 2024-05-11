Gold prices rose in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad markets and remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 482,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 478,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 452,000 IQD, with a buying price of 448,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 540,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 475,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 410,000 IQD.