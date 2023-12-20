Gold prices rise in Baghdad, remain the same in Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of Iraqi and foreign gold rose in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 441,000 dinars in the morning today, with a purchase price of 437,000 dinars, Shafaq News agency’s correspondent reported.

He noted that the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 411,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 407,000 dinars.

Regarding the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price for a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price for a mithqal of 24-carat gold was recorded at 505,000 dinars, while the selling price for 22-carat gold reached 465,000 dinars, and for 21-carat gold, it was 445,000 dinars. The selling price for 18-carat gold was 385,000 dinars.