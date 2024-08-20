Gold prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad while falling in the Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 531,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 527,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 501,000 IQD, with a buying price of 497,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 535,000 and 545,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 505,000 and 515,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 600,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 525,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 450,000 IQD.