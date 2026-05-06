Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices climbed Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, surpassing the million-dinar mark, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 1.005 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 1.001 million IQD, up from 983,000 IQD the previous session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 975,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 971,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.005 million and 1.015 million IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 975,000 and 985,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also rose, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.048 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 1.000 million IQD, and 18-carat at 857,000 IQD.