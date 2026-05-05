Gold prices climb in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices rose in Baghdad to around 980,000 IQD per mithqal for 21-carat gold, while declining in Erbil, according to a market survey by Shafaq News.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 983,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 979,000 IQD, compared to 980,000 IQD on Monday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 953,000 IQD, with a buying price of 949,000 IQD IQD. In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices declined, with 22-carat gold sold at 1,027,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 980,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 840,000 IQD.