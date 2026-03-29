Gold prices steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices held ground in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering near 980.000 IQD per mithqal, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 978.000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 974.000 IQD, unchanged from Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 948,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 944,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 980,000 and 990,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 950,000 and 960,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,050,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,002,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 859,000 IQD.