Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered around at 960,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of at 962,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of at 958,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 932,000 IQD, with a buying price of 928,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 965,000 and 975,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 935,000 and 945,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,023,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 977,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 834,000 IQD.