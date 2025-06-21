Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 681,000 IQD, with a buying price of 677,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 651,000 IQD, with a buying price of 647,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 21-carat gold was 675,000 IQD per mithqal, and 18-carat gold was 578,000 IQD.