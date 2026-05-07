Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices climbed Thursday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around the million-dinar mark, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 1.017 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 1.013 million IQD, up from 1.005 million IQD the previous session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 987,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 983,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.020 million and 1.030 million IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 990,000 IQD and 1.000 million IQD.

In Erbil, prices also rose, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.060 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 1.013 million IQD, and 18-carat at 867,000 IQD.