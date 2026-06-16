Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 940,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 943,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 939,000 IQD, up from Monday's 935,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 913,000 IQD, with a buying price of 909,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 915,000 and 925,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 995,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 950,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 814,000 IQD.