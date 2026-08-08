Gold prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices hovered around 930,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 937,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 933,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 920,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 907,000 IQD, with a buying price of 903,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 910,000 and 920,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 973,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 930,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 797,000 IQD.