Gold prices rise in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to supply and demand changes

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold shop owners in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), reported a rise in gold prices due to changes in demand and supply, among other factors.

Aras Salar, a gold merchant in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency that “the price of 21-carat gold in the KRI is 528,000 dinars per mithqal.”

“Gold prices have risen over the past two years, after having stayed below $200 per mithqal,” he affirmed that “external factors, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and tensions with Iran, have driven up local gold prices.”

Salar further stated that “gold prices in the KRI today were: 18-carat at 452,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 528,000 dinars, and 24-carat at 600,000 dinars.”

$1 approximately 1,305.06 Iraqi dinars.