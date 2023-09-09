Gold prices remain steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices have remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil's local markets.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets in Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad were as follows this morning: the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 416,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 412,000 dinars. These prices were identical to those observed last Thursday.

Our correspondent further noted that the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold remained stable at 386,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 382,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the price of selling a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight varied between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, gold prices also remained the same, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 390,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 350,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 370,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.