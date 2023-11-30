Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices in both foreign and Iraqi varieties have stabilized in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while witnessing an increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on this Thursday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the gold prices in the wholesale markets on Nahr Street in the capital city of Baghdad were recorded this morning. The selling price per mithqal for 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 447,000 dinars, while the buying price was at 443,000 dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price per mithqal for 21-karat Iraqi gold was recorded at 417,000 dinars, with the buying price reaching 413,000 dinars.

Regarding individual gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal for 21-karat Gulf gold ranges between 450,000 and 460,000 dinars, while the selling price per mithqal for Iraqi gold fluctuates between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal for 24-karat gold was recorded at 515,000 dinars, 22-karat at 475,000 dinars, 21-karat at 455,000 dinars, and 18-karat at 395,000 dinars.