Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices in both foreign and Iraqi varieties exhibited stability in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, while registering an uptick in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the wholesale gold prices in the renowned Al-Nahr Street in the heart of Baghdad remained unchanged this morning. The selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 416,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 412,000 Iraqi dinars. These prices mirror those from Sunday.

Our correspondent further highlighted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold also maintained stability at 386,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price held at 382,000 Iraqi dinars.

Turning attention to the prices in goldsmith shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 Iraqi dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi 21-karat gold ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 Iraqi dinars.

In contrast, Erbil saw an increase in gold prices, with the selling price for one mithqal of 24-karat gold reaching 392,000 Iraqi dinars. The 22-karat gold was sold at 352,000 dinars per mithqal, while the 21-karat gold reached 432,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, and the 18-karat gold was priced at 372,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.