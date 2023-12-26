Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices stabilized in Baghdad, and Erbil markets.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal of 21 carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold stood at 430 thousand dinars, and the purchase price at 426 thousand dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat of Iraqi gold recorded 400,000 dinars, and the purchase price reached 396,000.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 435 thousand and 445 thousand dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 405 thousand and 415 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was recorded at 500 thousand dinars, and the 18-carat gold reached 380 thousand dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.