Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, remained stable in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and also maintained stability in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday, January 9th, 2023.

Gold prices in wholesale markets at Al-Nahar Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded a morning selling price of 434,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 430,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal of 21-carat gold, encompassing Gulf, Turkish, and European gold varieties”, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

The correspondent pointed out that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 404,000 dinars, while the buying price stood at 400,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold varied between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 510,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was 450,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was 390,000 dinars.