Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of gold, both foreign and Iraqi, have stabilized in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Tuesday (December 19, 2023).

The prices of gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat gold for Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 436,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 432,000 Iraqi dinars, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 406,000 dinars, with a buying price of 402,000 dinars.

Regarding the gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

As for the gold prices in Erbil, the selling price of one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 505,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold was sold at 445,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 385,000 dinars.