Gold prices maintain stability in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Gold prices remained steady in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

In Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold held at 436,000 dinars, with a purchasing price of 432,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars.