Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Gold prices in Iraq fell on Saturday across wholesale markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, traders in Baghdad’s al-Nahr Street wholesale market reported the 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 810,000 dinars per mithqal for selling and 806,000 dinars for buying, down from 837,000 dinars on Thursday.

Iraqi-made 21-carat gold also declined, with wholesale selling at 780,000 dinars per mithqal and buying at 776,000 dinars.

Retail prices varied slightly among Baghdad jewelry shops. Gulf 21-carat gold sold between 810,000 and 820,000 dinars, while the Iraqi 21-carat mithqal ranged from 780,000 to 790,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices dropped as well, with 22-carat gold selling at 860,000 dinars, 21-carat at 820,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 703,000 dinars, according to local traders.