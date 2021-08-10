Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-10T11:41:13+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Tuesday (August 10, 2021) 

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

356,000

351,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

326,000

321,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

355,000 – 360,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000-335,000

 

 

related

Gold firms as dollar softens

Date: 2021-07-28 06:21:48
Gold firms as dollar softens

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-11 09:10:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

Date: 2021-05-26 07:40:48
Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

Gold scales one-week peak as dollar, US yields ease

Date: 2021-03-11 08:36:33
Gold scales one-week peak as dollar, US yields ease

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-06-30 09:59:41
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Iraq's Gold reserve remains the 38th globally

Date: 2021-04-07 10:55:56
Iraq's Gold reserve remains the 38th globally

Iraq ranks 38th in the list of largest gold reserves worlwide

Date: 2021-05-09 06:57:37
Iraq ranks 38th in the list of largest gold reserves worlwide

Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Date: 2020-12-31 13:45:24
Gold prices on track for best year in a decade