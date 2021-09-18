Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Saturday (September 18, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
Purchase
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
|
360,000
|
354,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
330,000
|
325,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
|
360,000 – 365,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
330,000-335,000