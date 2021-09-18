Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-18T09:22:03+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Saturday (September 18, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

360,000

354,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000

325,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

360,000 – 365,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000-335,000

