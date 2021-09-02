Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-02T09:55:36+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (September 2, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

371,000

366,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

341,000

336,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

375,000 – 380,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

345,000-350,000

 

 

 

