Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (July 19, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 372,000 367,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 341,000 337,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)