Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-19T09:09:57+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (July 19, 2021) 

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

372,000

367,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

341,000

337,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

375,000 – 380,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

345,000-350,000

 

 

