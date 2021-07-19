Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (July 19, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
Sale
Purchase
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
372,000
367,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
341,000
337,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
Sale
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
375,000 – 380,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
345,000-350,000