Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-15T09:28:53+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (February 15, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

375,000

370,500

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

350,000

345,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

375,000 – 385,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

345,000-360,000

 

related

Gold prices rise, Trump-Biden debate in focus

Date: 2020-09-28 08:05:08
Gold prices rise, Trump-Biden debate in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar firms, Treasury yields gain

Date: 2021-01-14 09:44:40
PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar firms, Treasury yields gain

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-11 09:10:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices rises on economic recovery hopes

Date: 2020-10-27 09:23:15
Gold prices rises on economic recovery hopes

Gold gains as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar

Date: 2021-01-18 10:00:38
Gold gains as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar

Gold prices gain some ground

Date: 2020-11-12 09:03:18
Gold prices gain some ground

Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

Date: 2021-01-19 08:26:43
Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday

Date: 2020-11-18 10:13:05
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday