Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (February 15, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 375,000 370,500 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 350,000 345,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)