Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (February 22, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 368,000 363,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 341,500 336,500

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)