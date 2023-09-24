Gold prices in Iraq decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have witnessed a decline in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 416,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 412,000 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 386,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 382,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges from 420,000 dinars to 430,000 dinars, while the selling price per "mithqal" of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges from 390,000 dinars to 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also recorded a decline, with the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold at 485,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 445,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 365,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal is equivalent to five grams.