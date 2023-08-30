Gold prices fluctuate in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices climbed in the local markets of Baghdad while maintaining stability in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday.

According to the Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad increased.

The selling price of 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 416,000 dinars and 412,000 dinars for purchasing.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold surged to 386,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 382,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal was sold between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged from 390,000 to 400,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, gold prices remained stable in Erbil. The selling price of 24-carat gold remained at 390,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was sold for 450,000 dinars, 21-carat gold stood at 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was priced at 370,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.