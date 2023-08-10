Gold prices fluctuate in Baghdad, Remain Stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices experienced shifts in the local markets of Baghdad while maintaining stability in the markets of Erbil on Thursday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad declined this morning. The selling price of a 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 410 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 406 thousand dinars. This marks a decrease from Wednesday's prices, recorded at 416 thousand dinars.

The selling price of a 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also edged lower, settling at 380 thousand dinars, while the purchase price reached 376 thousand dinars.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold weights ranged from 415 thousand to 425 thousand dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold weights fluctuated between 385 thousand and 395 thousand dinars.

Meanwhile, gold prices remained steady in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan's capital. 24-carat gold was listed at 380 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 420 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold was priced at 360 thousand dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.