Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices hovered around 1.07 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1,068,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1,064,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 1,072,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,038,000 IQD, with a buying price of 1,034,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,070,000 and 1,080,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1,040,000 and 1,050,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,133,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,082,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 927,000 IQD.