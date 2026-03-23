Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices declined in Baghdad and Erbil markets, with trading activity in the capital remaining limited due to the Eid holiday.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of less than 1 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 875,000 and 885,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 845,000 and 855,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also declined, with 22-carat gold selling at around 975,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 930,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 797,000 IQD.