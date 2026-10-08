Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 970,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 968,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 964,000 IQD, down from Wednesday's 978,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 938,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 934,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 970,000 and 980,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also fell. 22-carat gold sold for about 1.018 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 972,000 IQD and 18-carat for 832,000 IQD.