Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 950,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 965,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) and was bought at 961,000 IQD, down from Tuesday's 974,000 IQD.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 935,000 IQD per mithqal and was bought at 931,000 IQD.

At jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 965,000 and 975,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 935,000 and 945,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also fell. 22-carat gold sold for about 1.034 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat for 988,000 IQD, and 18-carat for 846,000 IQD.