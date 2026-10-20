Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A team from Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission, backed by a large security force, raided the homes of the head of Dhi Qar's provincial council and a member of parliament on Tuesday to arrest relatives accused of squandering public funds, a security source told Shafaq News.

At the home of council chairman Izza al-Nashi, the team sought to arrest his son, who faces an arrest warrant from the integrity court in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, over alleged waste of public funds in the allocation of land plots by the Nasiriyah municipality, the source said.

The team also raided the home of lawmaker Qastal al-Ajili to arrest two of his brothers, wanted on warrants from the same court in the same land case, according to the source.

Both operations failed after it emerged that the wanted men had fled the province, the source said.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings

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