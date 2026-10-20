Shafaq News- Maysan

A court in Iraq's southern Maysan province has sentenced a former director of the provincial branch of the state-run Agricultural Cooperative Bank to five years and one month in prison for approving loans in breach of the rules, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said.

“The loans caused waste and damage to public funds,” the council said. The Maysan criminal court convicted him under the penal code's provisions on embezzlement by public officials and on complicity.

In August 2021, the same court sentenced him to three years in prison for deliberately damaging public funds. At the time, the ruling brought the number of sentences issued against him to six, totaling 33 years, in cases involving forgery and embezzlement.

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