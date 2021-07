Shafaq News/ The price of precious gold hiked in the markets of the Kurdistan Region today, Saturday.

The price of a single mithqal of 24-Karat gold rose to 428,000 dinars. At the same time, the 21 and 18-Karat of the precious metal averaged 377,000 and 320,000 for the mithqal.

(Mithqāl is a unit of mass equal to 3.64 grams)