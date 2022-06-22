Report

Date: 2022-06-22T09:33:46+0000
Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped on June 22, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 376 thousand and 372 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 336 and 332 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 375 and 385 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 335 and 345 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

