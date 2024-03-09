Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices dropped in Baghdad and Erbil’s markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 457,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was recorded at 453,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 427,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 423,000.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 460,000 and 470,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 525,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 460,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 395,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.