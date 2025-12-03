Gold prices ease in Baghdad, hold steady in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Foreign and Iraqi gold prices slipped in Baghdad on Wednesday, while remaining unchanged in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, traders at Baghdad’s Al-Nahr wholesale market quoted 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 845,000 IQD per mithqal (about five grams) for selling and 841,000 IQD for buying, down from 850,000 IQD the previous day.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was also lower, selling at 815,000 IQD per mithqal and buying at 811,000 IQD.

At retail outlets across the capital, 21-carat Gulf gold sold between 845,000 and 855,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 815,000 and 825,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices were stable, with 22-carat gold selling at 883,000 IQD, 21-carat at 843,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 723,000 IQD.