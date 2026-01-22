Gold prices ease in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.015 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.011 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.020 million dinars on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 985,000 IQD, with a buying price of 981,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.015 million and 1.025 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.06 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.015 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 870,000 IQD.