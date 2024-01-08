Gold prices drop in Baghdad, remains stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of gold, both foreign and domestic, witnessed a decline in Baghdad's local markets, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

In the wholesale markets along Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 434,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 430,000 dinars, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported.

Our correspondent highlighted that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 404,000 dinars, with a buying price of 400,000 dinars.

Concerning individual gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 510,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 450,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was priced at 390,000 dinars.