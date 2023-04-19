Gold prices drop in Baghdad markets, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad, while prices in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, rose, on Wednesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, wholesale gold prices in the Al-Nahr street markets in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 400,000 Iraqi dinars for one carat of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, and a buying price of 396,000 dinars. Meanwhile, yesterday's selling price for the same carat was 405,000 dinars.

The correspondent added that the selling price of one carat of 21-karat Iraqi gold also decreased to 370,000 dinars, with a buying price of 366,000 dinars.

As for the prices of gold in local jewelry stores, the selling price of one carat of 21-karat Gulf gold ranges from 400,000 to 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of one carat of Iraqi gold ranges from 370,000 to 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices increased, with the selling price of one carat of 24-karat gold reaching 470,000 dinars, one carat of 22-karat gold selling for 435,000 dinars, one carat of 21-karat gold selling for 420,000 dinars, and one carat of 18-karat gold selling for 355,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one carat of gold is equivalent to five grams.